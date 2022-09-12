Matt Tarrant Reveals How to Increase Website Traffic in New Video

/EIN News/ -- Charnwood, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charnwood, England -

Charnwood, England - Matt G Tarrant, a digital marketer based in Loughborough, England, wants to inform business owners who feel their website is terrible at getting leads that there is a way to increase the website traffic and that is to give what Google or the search engine wants. It is not really a good idea to try and trick the algorithm being used by Google because this will ultimately be discovered by the huge number of professionals with PhD degrees that Google has been hiring. All of the hard work done would just to go waste once the trick gets found out and Google shuts down the loophole. Matt Tarrant recommends the use of a powerful technique that has been proven to be effective in increasing website traffic by 57 percent by simply taking advantage of the work done for pages on the website that already rank on Google although not as high as the owner would like it to be. More about this method can be seen from the recent press release: https://www.pressadvantage.com/story/54672-matt-tarrant-releases-video-on-how-to-increase-website-traffic.

The technique is called the “FAQ Traffic Magnet” and by doing a case study, Matt Tarrant was able to show that it an increase website traffic by 57 percent. After discovering those pages that are somehow ranking on Google although not on the top of the search engine results pages, the next step is to go to each web page and find out the three highest ranking keywords that are not actually mentioned on the content. While that may sound strange, it does happen. The next step is to look for questions and answers for each of these keywords. This explains the “FAQ” in “FAQ Traffic Magnet” because these are like the frequently asked questions that are provided on the FAQ page of a website. But this time, these FAQs are added to the bottom of the particular web page. And it is also possible to add some schema as well. A schema is a kind of machine readable text that tells Google what that particular page is about. This makes the process faster for Google because the schema tells Google what the page is about without Google having to go through the whole page.

Very soon, Google will increase the ranking of that page for that particular keyword. And it is easy to come up with those questions because one can simply search for it on Google because these are questions that people have been asking about the topic. And it is actually important not to simply make things up but to ask Google to know what people have been asking.

Matt Tarrant recommends that the owner of the website go through all the web pages and do the mentioned technique of adding some kind of FAQ at the bottom of the page. And then this should be done regularly, perhaps once a month, and add more keywords and questions and answers. Over time, the FAQs will grow and attract more people to the site. This will be noted by Google and in return increase the rank of those web pages. What is amazing is that these are keywords that the business owner may not even have thought of.

Matt Tarrant is a digital marketer who had shown a unique ability when it comes to marketing while he had worked in various companies. He was working at the branch of a US company in Germany when he found out that the company was actually in the red. Using his talent for marketing, he was able to reverse the company’s fortune and make it profitable. Later on, he demonstrated that it was not a mere fluke by allowing the company the following year to double its predicted net profit. He later showed his ability to create online businesses with average success. At present, he is committed to developing profit machines for various entrepreneurs.

People who are interested in learning more about Matt Tarrant's method of increasing website traffic can visit the Matt G Tarrant Marketing + Coaching website or contact them through the telephone or via email.

