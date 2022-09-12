Proactive news headlines including Electric Royalties, Altaley Mining, QC Copper and Gold, Kenorland Minerals, Infinity Stone and KEFI Gold and Copper
/EIN News/ -- New York , Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Altaley Mining appoints seasoned professional Mike Struthers as CEO click here
- Electric Royalties reveals positive PEA results for the Mont Sorcier project in Quebec click here
- Transition Metals reports impressive channel sampling results and kicks off diamond drilling at its Maude Lake project in Ontario click here
- Todos Medical partner NLC Pharma assigns IP for Tollovir, Tollovid, and TolloTest to joint venture 3CL Pharma click here
- Doré Copper Mining reveals drilling plans for Joe Mann gold mine and Doré Ramp gold-copper deposit in Quebec click here
- First Mining Gold applauds latest resource estimate for Duparquet project in the Abitibi click here
- Hotel Chocolate Group decides to cease US direct-to-consumer sales via its website click here
- KEFI Gold and Copper sees shares rise as it notes widely publicised request for a permanent ceasefire by the Tigrayan rebel leadership in Ethiopia click here
- HighGold Mining drills high-grade gold at its Johnson Tract project in Alaska click here
- G Mining Ventures to proceed with construction of flagship Tocantinzinho Gold project in Brazil click here
- Trust Stamp to raise up to $1.5M through private placement click here
- Infinity Stone engages SGS to upgrade Rockstone graphite to EV battery grade click here
- Kidoz reveals plans to proceed with a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 6.6M shares click here
- PlantX Life announces partnership with plant-based food innovator Future Farm at Venice Beach popup store click here
- Golden Minerals posts drill results from its Yoquivo gold-silver project as it updates on Mexico properties click here
- Empower Clinics processes 3,000 Covid-19 tests in August, expects volume to remain high for cruise season click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals granted approval for Phase 1 human DMT study for treatment of stroke in the Netherlands click here
- Braxia Scientific launches KetaMD as first Florida patients complete initial virtual ketamine treatments at home click here
- Goldshore Resources hits more high-grade gold at its Moss Lake project in Ontario click here
- Thor Exploration announces new Sambara discovery and further drill results from Makosa at Douta Gold Project in Senegal click here
- QC Copper and Gold updates on new resource estimate for Opemiska project; now expected in early 2023 click here
- GR Silver Mining on track to deliver updated Plomosas resource in 1Q 2023 with discovery of more broad zones of mineralization click here
- Usha Resources receives US land agency’s approval to begin Jackpot Lake drill program click here
- New Pacific Metals announces encouraging assay results for first drill hole at Silverstrike Project in Bolivia click here
- Thesis Gold announces first assay results from 2022 Summer drill program at the Bonanza Zone and general exploration update for Ranch Gold Project click here
- Kenorland Minerals arranges non-brokered private placement of 9,000,000 common shares for proceeds of $6.3M click here
- Pure Gold Mining reaffirms third quarter 2022 guidance, says gold production at mine set a new monthly record in August click here
