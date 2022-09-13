ZKTeco Demonstrates True Tailgating Prevention (Powered by Lumeo) at GSX 2022
Lumeo, a designer of computer vision solutions, announces an innovative solution which actually prevents tailgating
Never before has a tailgate prevention solution existed...our AI-powered solution accurately recognizes the presence of more than one person and keeps entry barriers locked shut, accordingly.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailgating is a common security breach which occurs when an unauthorized person gains access through a turnstile (or door) by walking closely behind an authorized person and sneaking in behind them. In most cases the “breach” is harmless, and the authorized person is freely cooperating with the unauthorized person. But regardless, this breach violates a company’s security protocols which puts the company at substantial risk should any resulting improprieties occur as a result of the tailgating (i.e. property theft, violence, vandalism, etc.).
While most vendors today address tailgating by providing monitoring cameras and resulting alert notification, Lumeo’s solution actually prevents tailgating from occurring in the first place.
Lumeo’s integration with access control technology developed by ZKTeco reports upon and physically prevents tailgating. The moment Lumeo’s advanced video analytics detects more than one person attempting access through a ZKTeco turnstile, Lumeo commands the ZKTeco turnstile to remain LOCKED SHUT. Lumeo prevents anyone walking closely behind an authorized person from also gaining access through the turnstile.
And for customers concerned with also reducing workplace violence and employee theft, Lumeo can additionally prevent tailgating through ZKTeco’s patent-pending Cronus turnstile. Cronus is the world’s first & only turnstile with integrated metal detection. Whether or not tail-gating is occurring, the Cronus turnstile barriers can be pre-programmed (user-configurable) to remain locked shut whenever concealed metal objects are detected on a person attempting access.
Preventing tailgating (aka piggybacking) is a major challenge for all access control equipment manufacturers and security professionals,” said Manish Dalal, President of ZKTeco USA. “Prior to our ZKTeco Lumeo integrated solution, never before has a tailgate prevention solution existed. More than simply recognizing a user’s credentials, our AI-powered solution accurately recognizes the presence of more than one person and keeps entry barriers locked shut, accordingly. Lumeo enabled us to design and deploy this tailgate prevention solution in record time and made it easy for us to integrate their software with our access control systems.”
In addition to preventing tailgating, Lumeo can be used with the ZKTeco access control systems to create “mantraps” which are often required by high-security facilities, including banks, research labs, post offices, airports, healthcare facilities, data centers, etc.
A mantrap is an access control system that consists of a small space (i.e. vestibule) and two interlocking access points (i.e. doors). The vestibule’s “entry door” must close before the vestibule “exit door” can be opened. This in effect “traps the man” inside the vestibule until the “entry door” is closed. The moment Lumeo’s advanced video analytics detects either more than one person is in the vestibule, or if the vestibule entry door hasn’t been closed shut (or locked), Lumeo commands the ZKTeco access control system to keep the vestibule’s exit door LOCKED SHUT. The exit door will only release once the entry door is closed.
ZKTeco will be proudly displaying the Lumeo tailgating prevention & mantrap solution at the 2022 GSX show in Atlanta, Georgia (September 12-14) at Booth# 1329.
About Lumeo
Lumeo is headquartered out of Oakland, CA, and fueled by a vision to transform how the world sees video. Lumeo is the first and only ‘no-code’ video analytic platform that empowers solution providers with the ability to create and deliver custom analytics in minutes--with no technical skills needed. Using drag-and-drop tools, pre-built analytic building blocks, ready-to-use AI models, and APIs, Lumeo lets providers instantly add AI-powered analytics to their own solution or extend existing VMS and camera installations to increase revenue and bottom line. Lumeo’s cloud-managed analytics can run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid model so you can optimize for convenience or cost. Learn more at www.lumeo.com.
About ZKTeco USA:
ZKTeco USA is a globally renowned enterprise focused on delivering biometric verification technology designed to help make the world a safer place for all its inhabitants. ZKTeco USA brings to market a wide range of solutions including Smart Identity & Access Management (IAM) Applications, Smart Entrance Control Applications (for both pedestrians and vehicles), and Smart Office Applications. Products range from simple RFID & QR code readers to advanced biometric door controllers, turnstiles, walkthrough metal detectors, and even x-ray inspection scanners. ZKTeco USA is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. We focus upon marketing, selling, servicing, and maintaining products and warranties for the entire ZKTeco product range sold throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.zktecousa.com.
