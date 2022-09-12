CBP Officers Seize $2.3 Million in Methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility intercepted $2,384,668 in alleged methamphetamine.

“Our CBP officers relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Bags containing nearly 267 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On September 9, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer, arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection systems (NII). After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers extracted 266.75 pounds (121kg) of alleged methamphetamine which was concealed within the trailer.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor trailer, and the case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).

