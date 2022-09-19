Green Building Initiative Partners with PACE Loan Group to Finance Sustainability and ESG Projects
PACE Loan Group to finance Green Globes certification for commercial real estate projects.PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Building Initiative, Inc. (GBI) is announcing its partnership with PACE Loan Group (PLG). PLG is a direct balance-sheet lender offering C-PACE financing for commercial real estate projects pursuing energy-efficient installations or upgrades. This partnership allows PACE Loan Group to finance Green Globes certification, supporting GBI’s vision to make sustainable, healthy, and resilient buildings accessible for all.
“Including third-party certification under eligible PACE expenses increases the accessibility of Green Globes certification,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO. “GBI’s Green Globes certification provides a roadmap for achieving sustainable, healthy, and resilient building objectives that reduce climate impacts and increase the value of an asset.”
The PACE program provides an alternative form of financing and offers many benefits over traditional financing. PACE legislation has been passed in 38 states plus the District of Columbia for eligible improvements. GBI and PACE Loan Group are committed to collaborating with clients to develop personalized solutions that help building owners achieve their sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals.
“Our partnership with the Green Building Initiative is focused on creating ease of access for developers nationwide to build sustainability into their commercial real estate projects,” said Rafi Golberstein, PLG CEO. “As C-PACE lenders, we help make sustainable upgrades affordable and accretive to the capital stack. We believe that using rating systems such as Green Globes helps developers get credit for their work and recognition for their buildings.”
Green Globes is a comprehensive, science-based building rating system that supports a wide range of new construction and existing building project types. Building owners can now secure PACE financing for eligible project expenses and Green Globes assessment fees. Certification allows owners to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability by earning a Green Globes certification.
GBI is pleased to welcome PACE Loan Group to its organizational membership.
***
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at https://thegbi.org/
About PACE Loan Group
PACE Loan Group (PLG) is a national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, providing direct C-PACE financing to commercial property owners for energy efficiency, renewable energy, water conservation, and seismic projects. The PLG team has decades of experience in commercial lending and structured finance, providing expertise up and down the capital stack. To learn more about PLG, visit our website at www.paceloangroup.com.
Megan Baker
Green Building Initiative
+1 971-256-7174
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn