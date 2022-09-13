Courtemanche & Associates Has Recently Launched New Resources for Healthcare Providers
The consulting firm has initiated a new series of articles to keep clients abreast of recent regulatory changes.CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtemanche & Associates, one of the top Healthcare Accreditation & Regulatory Compliance Consulting companies, is committed to improving quality patient care and supporting healthcare professionals in finding solutions.
To assist clients with their regulatory needs, the Courtemanche & Associate’s team of consultants is featuring an “Observations from the Field” series, which focuses on examples of opportunities their team of experts is seeing in facilities.
The 2022 survey process continues to focus on patient safety and the prevention of patient harm.
The previous articles have covered various high-priority topics, including:
-Behavioral Health
-Infection Prevention
-Medication Management
-Environment of Care
-Care Plans and Patient Education
-Calibration of Devices
Recently released content was created with the expressed purpose to address anesthesia safe practices as well as Emergency Department observations that may help companies identify opportunities for improvement in emergency services.
Courtemanche & Associates encourages healthcare professionals to engage with this new series to stay updated with opportunities and improvements for patient safety and survey readiness.
About the Company:
Courtemanche & Associates was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has more than 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise and has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to ensure that all of their clientele is up to date on any possible regulatory challenges they may face. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.
