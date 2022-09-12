PSP to Launch Self-Service Renewal of “Authorization to Stay as Worker”

MACAU, September 12 - In response to the SAR Government’s policy of establishing a digital government and promoting public electronic services, the Public Security Police Force has been developing sustainably the external electronic services to facilitate the public. Last year, on 14 March, our Force introduced the new style of “Non-resident Worker’s Identification Card” (hereinafter referred to as “Non-resident Worker’s Card”) and took advantages of this Card’s features to enhance the relevant procedures, so as to provide more convenient administrative services for employers and employees, and therefore, we have achieved the staged targets of electronic service scheme for non-resident workers. To further enhance our service, our Force is going to launch the self-service renewal of “Authorization to Stay as Worker” in the next stage under the support of the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau; eligible non-residents may complete the renewal formalities via our self-service kiosks without being required to come to the service counters in person.

With effect from 15 September 2022, after the employers have submitted the renewal applications for their employees and have been granted approval, their non-resident workers who hold the new style of “Non-resident Worker’s Card” are not required to replace it, and may use the PSP’s self-service kiosks which are available in different locations to scan their above-mentioned card and travel document; after identity verification, the system will automatically update the validity of their “Authorization to Stay as Worker”, and promptly issue the new Slip of Authorization to Stay. And the non-resident workers are not required to proceed to the service counters anymore.

At present, self-service kiosks of the Public Security Police Force are available at six locations:

Immigration Building, Pac On (24 hours)

Macao Government Services Centre - PSP's service area (Business days 09:00-18:00)

Macao Government Services Centre in Islands - PSP's service area (Business days 09:00-18:00)

Border Gate Checkpoint (06:00-01:00)

Police Station of ZAPE Subdivision (24 hours)

University of Macau Police Station of Coloane Subdivision (24 hours)

To facilitate the use of the relevant services by non-resident workers, the number of self-service kiosks locations will be gradually increased in the near future, especially considering 24-hour operating facilities, so as to further enhance convenience and avoid the constraints of the general public sector service hours. At present, the service targets include students studying in tertiary institutions in Macao and non-resident workers. We will continue to expand the applications and functions of the self-service kiosks so that a wider range of people who need to process various formalities at this Force can enjoy a more diverse and convenient service.

For more information on the operation of the above services, please refer to our video presentation. For further details, please visit our website or our official WeChat (CPSPMacaocn), call our service hotline at 28725488 or visit our service points of the above-mentioned locations 1 to 3 in person during office hours.