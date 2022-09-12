Lipstick Market Size is Likely to Reach a Valuation of Around $12.5 Billion by 2026

Lipstick Market

According to a new report, The global lipstick market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel, and region.

Rising demand for herbal, natural and organic lipsticks, and upsurge in number of working women drive the growth of the global lipstick market.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lipstick Market by Product Type, Form, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,". The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain.

The global lipstick market size was valued at $8.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Lipstick is a beauty product that adorns the lips by changing natural color of the lip. The major ingredients that lipsticks are used to make lipsticks includes wax, alcohol, pigments, oil, and emollient that provides texture, and protection to lips. There are different shades & colors of lipstick such as red, pink, nude, peach, brown, maroon, and others available in the market that are compatible for different skin tones and lip shapes. Thus, offering consumers with variety of color options and allowing them to experiment with new colors.

In addition, there are different types of lipsticks including matte lipstick, glossy lipstick, stain lipstick, and others and have specific purposes such as moisturizing and longwearing are available in the market. Thus, this fact is driving the growth of the lipstick market. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others has made these lipsticks easily accessible to the consumers, which in turn contributes toward the lipstick market growth.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6237

The matte lipstick segment is anticipated to garner highest the lipstick market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that consumers, mostly working women nowadays look for lipsticks, which can sustain and last longer throughout their busy days and prevent reapplying lipstick; thus, saving their time. Matte lipsticks tend to stay throughout the day over traditional lipsticks. This factor is expected to boost the lipstick market trends.

Upsurge in demand for natural, herbal, and organic lipsticks is anticipated to boost the growth of lipstick market in the upcoming years. This is attributable to rise in consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of harmful ingredients used in lipsticks, which lead to irritation, itching, and drying of lips. Thus, this fact has driven consumers toward the use of natural, herbal, and organic lipsticks. Moreover, lipstick manufacturers are now indulged in launching natural, organic, and herbal lipsticks to meet the rise in customer demands, which propels the growth of the lipstick market. For instance, Lotus Herbals manufactures beauty products including lipsticks that are made from natural ingredients and does not contain any synthetic and chemical based ingredients in it.

The global lipstick market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the lipstick market is classified into matte, glossy, lip powder, and others. By form, the market is classified into liquid, stick, and palettes. By distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the Lipstick industry:

○ L'Oréal S.A

○ Shiseido Company Limited

○ Revlon Inc.

○ Coty

○ Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

○ Christian Dior SE

○ Unilever

○ Guerlain

○ Inglot Sp. Z. O. O.

○ Relouis.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6237

Key Finding of The Lipstick Market:

○ By product type, the matte lipstick segment accounted for the highest lipstick market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

○ By form, the stick form of lipstick segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

○ Depending on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment occupied the maximum share in market in 2018, and is expected to dominate the market forecast.

○ By region, Europe accounted for about 36.6% in 2018 of the market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the Lipstick Market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Lipstick Market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the global Lipstick Market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed Lipstick Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Related Reports:

○ Lip Powder Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2021-2030

○ Lip Care Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2022-2029



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research