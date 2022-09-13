Maxio Launches Unified Financial Operations Platform for SaaS Companies
Financial operations leader integrates Chargify and SaaSOptics capabilities into one-stop solution for B2B SaaS companies
Maxio strikes the right balance between agility and complexity at every stage of a company’s growth.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxio, the leading provider of billing and revenue management solutions for high growth software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses, today announced that it will unveil its integrated financial operations offering at SaaStr 2022, the world’s #1 cloud gathering. Maxio’s new solution provides a single point of truth for all SaaS billing and FinOps needs and is designed to eliminate complexity, break down data silos, and offer scalable support for today’s fast-growing SaaS brands.
— Randy Wootton, CEO
Maxio’s presence at SaaStr will give industry leaders a front-row look at the new company, which was unveiled in April 2022 to unlock the next stage of growth for SaaS businesses. Following Battery Ventures’ $150 million growth equity investment and merger of industry leaders SaaSOptics and Chargify, Maxio’s one-stop solution is already trusted by more than 2,300 customers worldwide to manage over $10 billion in annual recurring revenues.
Maxio’s platform offers access via single sign-on to all of a company’s data and subscription management intelligence, enabling leaders to move faster and make smarter decisions as they grow their SaaS businesses. With a frictionless user interface, Maxio gives decision-makers at all levels instant access to the information, tools, and analytics they need to fuel growth and drive their monetization strategy, including subscription management, billing, revenue and expense recognition, and SaaS metrics.
“Today’s SaaS companies are faced with an impossible choice: Use agile systems that give them the flexibility they need in the early days, or use more rigid systems that will be able to handle the complexity of their go-to-market strategy as they continue to grow,” says Maxio CEO Randy Wootton. “With Maxio, SaaS companies don’t have to choose. Maxio strikes the right balance between agility and complexity at every stage of a company’s growth.”
Combining all financial operations and billing capabilities into an integrated platform with seamless connectivity to a rich ecosystem of third-party SaaS services, Maxio empowers business leaders to flexibly manage product-led, sales-led, or hybrid go-to-market strategies. Users also get instant access to investor-grade financial reports and SaaS metrics, enabling them to shape more effective business strategies and clearly communicate results.
In addition to introducing the Maxio platform at SaaStr 2022, CEO Randy Wootton and Market Intelligence Manager Andrea Wunderlich will present a session on two critical mistakes to avoid when adopting a new go-to-market strategy. It will be held on Partner Stage C on Thursday, Sept. 15th at 10.30AM PDT. Wootton will share the power of both sales-led and product-led GTM strategies, and the need for leaders to understand the impact of evolving their strategy.
About Maxio
Maxio provides billing and financial operations platforms that help growing subscription businesses offer flexible pricing and packaging without the back office headaches. These solutions cover the full spectrum of the subscription lifecycle including subscription and customer management, billing and payments, GAAP/IFRS-compliant financials, and SaaS metrics and analytics. Maxio serves more than 2,300 customers worldwide and manages more than $10 billion in revenue.
