MONEY MATCH Program reunites over $460,000 to Delaware Taxpayers

Statewide, DE (September 12, 2022) – The State’s MONEY MATCH program
automatically returns lost money to Delaware taxpayers without the usual need to file a
claim or gather paperwork, Delaware State Escheator, Brenda Mayrack announced today.
This year, in September 2022, Delaware will mail approximately 3,500 checks and return
over $460,000 directly to Delaware taxpayers.
“We developed MONEY MATCH to make it as easy as possible for many Delaware
taxpayers to get their missing money back,” said Brenda Mayrack. “In the current economic
climate, we know many Delaware families benefit greatly when they can receive additional
funds, especially if they can recover their unclaimed property automatically, based on their
most recent state tax filing and without filing a claim.”
MONEY MATCH matches the state’s unclaimed property database with verified address
and taxpayer information so that money can be returned it its rightful owners automatically
and without requiring the filing of a claim and supporting documentation. In many cases,
individuals might not be aware they were missing unclaimed property until the check arrives
in the mail.
This is the third time Delaware has conducted the MONEY MATCH program. In February
2021, Delaware mailed checks to more than 19,000 people, returning over $3 million back
to its rightful owners. In September 2021, Delaware mailed checks to over 6,500 additional
people, returning over $900,000 back to its rightful owners. In total, the MONEY MATCH
program has returned almost $4.4 million to almost 30,000 Delaware taxpayers.
More information about MONEY MATCH is available at
https://unclaimedproperty.delaware.gov/app/claim/money-match.
Unclaimed property can include money left in old bank accounts, uncashed paychecks,
unused balances on gift certificates, unreturned utility deposits, uncollected insurance
payments, and forgotten stocks and dividends. Businesses are required to turn over these
amounts to States after a certain number of years if contact is lost between the holder of
the property and the property owner.
While MONEY MATCH automatically reunites many Delaware taxpayers with their
unclaimed property, all Delawareans are still encouraged to
visit unclaimedproperty.delaware.gov to see if the State is holding their unclaimed property.
