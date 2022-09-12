Submit Release
Syncro Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity – Reflecting on the Company's Strategic Vision and Accelerated Growth Aspirations

The fast-growing company reaches its five-year milestone and looks ahead to what's next

Syncro, an all-in-one professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform for managed service providers (MSPs), has unveiled a reinvigorated brand identity inspired by the guiding themes of efficiency, forward motion, and growth.

The new branding—which includes a new logo, color palette, and website—reinforces Syncro's mission of making life better for MSPs. Also part of the refresh is a new content program to arm MSPs with the information they need to run more profitable businesses, and a set of product features and roadmap projects focused on scalability and efficiency.

Syncro was founded in 2017, by MSPs for MSPs. Knowing the challenges that IT service providers faced day-to-day, the early team focused on creating an all-in-one hub for MSPs to easily, efficiently, and cost-effectively run their business. The company continues to grow in size and scope and today serves more than 4,000 MSP partners around the world.

Today the team, helmed by CEO Emily Glass, who joined the company in late 2021, builds on that legacy and continues to advance Syncro's capabilities to grow with its partners.

"As Syncro continues to mature and find its voice in the market, we wanted to develop a brand identity that reflected our forward-looking emphasis on efficiency, flow, and growth," said Glass. "This unveiling underlines our renewed focus on delivering easy-to-use products and resources that help MSPs build and grow a profitable business."

To learn more about Syncro's next chapter, read the CEO's blog post. To learn more about Syncro's all-in-one PSA, RMM, and remote access tool, visit the new website.

About Syncro

Syncro's all-in-one PSA, RMM, and remote support software helps managed service providers run more efficient and profitable businesses. Pricing is refreshingly simple, with no contracts and one flat fee for all features. A technology company with a human heart, Syncro is committed to diversity, inclusion, and fair practices that benefit everyone—from customers and employees to the industry at large. Visit https://syncromsp.com/ for more information or follow us on LinkedIn @syncromsp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908006002/en/

