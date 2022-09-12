Submit Release
Fastest-rising institution in U.S. News public university ranking also widely recognized for providing a great return on investment

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida International University is the fastest-rising institution in the nation among  U.S. News & World Report public university rankings in the past 10 years.

FIU, located in Miami, climbed six spots to #72 among public universities in the nation, according to rankings announced today.

The university also ranked among the Top 5 universities for social mobility, a testament to FIU's commitment to providing significant upward mobility to students on a path of success and prosperity.

In addition, FIU is among the Top 50 best value public universities and among the Top 15 most innovative public universities.

This year, FIU made its debut on the list for best undergraduate teaching at #16 among public universities.

Individual programs also ranked among the best in the nation with international business holding on to the #2 spot.

Computer science and undergraduate engineering moved up four and nine spots, respectively, among public universities.  

In addition to the U.S. News rankings, FIU recently received two other rankings that speak directly to the university's mission:

Degree Choices has ranked FIU among the Top 25 universities nationally for the economic return on graduates' investment, along with Princeton, Stanford and MIT.

Washington Monthly College Rankings placed FIU at #32 nationally, recognizing the university's contribution to the public good in three broad categories – social mobility, research, and providing opportunities for public service.

"Our climb in the U.S. News rankings, together with these additional rankings, point to incredible momentum and put FIU among the nation's most prestigious institutions," said FIU Interim President Kenneth A. Jessell. "By focusing on academics, research, and student success, we are elevating our community and the state and creating an extraordinary return on investment for our students."

