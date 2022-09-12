The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR, SMFRW) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4" or the "Company") SMFRSMFRW securities between March 14, 2022 and August 15, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Sema4 investors have until November 7, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 15, 2022, after the market closed, Sema4 announced changes to its research and development leadership team, including that Defendant Schadt was stepping down from his roles as President and Chief R&D Officer. The Company also disclosed that it was eliminating approximately 13% of its workforce as part of a series of restructuring and corporate realignments. During the related conference call, Sema4 revealed that it had "reversed $30.1 million of revenue this quarter related to prior periods," in connection with negotiations with "one of [Sema4's] larger commercial payors regarding the potential recoupment of payments for Sema4 carrier screening services rendered from 2018 to early 2022."

On this news, Sema4's stock fell $0.80, or 33.3%, to close at $1.60 per share on August 16, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was a significant risk that Sema4 would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue that it could not recoup from third party payors; (2) that the Company was experiencing declining selling prices for its reproductive health segment; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Sema4's financial results would be adversely affected; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Sema4 securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 7, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

