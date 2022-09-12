The Global Medical Cyclotron Market is expected to grow by $ 64.27 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Cyclotron Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319142/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical cyclotron market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of cancer, the benefits of medical cyclotrons, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies.

The medical cyclotron market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The medical cyclotron market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cyclotron less than 20 MeV

• Cyclotron 20-35 MeV

• Cyclotron greater than 35 MeV

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the medical cyclotron technology in nuclear medicine as one of the prime reasons driving the medical cyclotron market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced medical cyclotrons and rise in healthcare spending will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical cyclotron market covers the following areas:

• Medical cyclotron market sizing

• Medical cyclotron market forecast

• Medical cyclotron market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical cyclotron market vendors that include ALCEN, Atulaya Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation, Best Medical International Inc., Ebco Industries Ltd, General Electric Co, Global Medical Solutions, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Ion Beam Applications SA, Ionetix Corp, iThemba LABS, RIKEN Nishina Center, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Trasis SA, and TRIUMF. Also, the medical cyclotron market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319142/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________