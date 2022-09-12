The STTE Foundation Helped LatinX Startups Raise $2.2 Million and Now Turns to the Metaverse

STTE Logo

The Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation helped LatinX startups raise $2.2 million and now turns to building spaces in the Metaverse.

We believe that collectively incredible creations will occur, and we are committed to removing any boundaries.” — Joseph Sapien, Executive Director

EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STTE is a non-profit that assists innovative technology startups to take flight. The foundation has already helped LatinX startups raise $2.2 million in funding and is now developing a program in the Metaverse. STTE isn't limited to funding strategies. The foundation aims to help startups offering products and services for a better world.

The Latino community is often underserved in the tech startup ecosystem. STTE provides support and services for these business ventures, opening a gateway to the world of entrepreneurship.

- STTE plans to help 50 local El Paso start-ups over five years

- STTE provides STEAM educational opportunities

- STTE offers support and training to promote economic prosperity

- STTE created its LatinX program to support Latino-owned startups

On August 18, 2022, STTE worked with future-focused leaders in the El Paso community, defining how the Metaverse can help grow the startup community. The collective decided on a Metaverse startup definition stating, "A spectrum of evolving experiences collectively designed to support the way entrepreneurs live, work, play, and connect." The collective is in the process of architecting a Metaverse product supporting entrepreneurs with updates posted at https://sttefoundation.org/metaverse.

STTE is implementing plans to bring creative entrepreneurs and innovative developers together to gather and create solutions for future problems in the Metaverse. By creating a Metaverse space, new relationships are formed through virtual networking events, and problem-solving ideas are forged out of collaboration.

