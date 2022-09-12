Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,124 in the last 365 days.

The STTE Foundation Helped LatinX Startups Raise $2.2 Million and Now Turns to the Metaverse

STTE Logo

STTE Logo

The Success Through Technology Education (STTE) Foundation helped LatinX startups raise $2.2 million and now turns to building spaces in the Metaverse.

We believe that collectively incredible creations will occur, and we are committed to removing any boundaries.”
— Joseph Sapien, Executive Director

EL PASO, TEXAS, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STTE is a non-profit that assists innovative technology startups to take flight. The foundation has already helped LatinX startups raise $2.2 million in funding and is now developing a program in the Metaverse. STTE isn't limited to funding strategies. The foundation aims to help startups offering products and services for a better world.

The Latino community is often underserved in the tech startup ecosystem. STTE provides support and services for these business ventures, opening a gateway to the world of entrepreneurship.
- STTE plans to help 50 local El Paso start-ups over five years
- STTE provides STEAM educational opportunities
- STTE offers support and training to promote economic prosperity
- STTE created its LatinX program to support Latino-owned startups

On August 18, 2022, STTE worked with future-focused leaders in the El Paso community, defining how the Metaverse can help grow the startup community. The collective decided on a Metaverse startup definition stating, "A spectrum of evolving experiences collectively designed to support the way entrepreneurs live, work, play, and connect." The collective is in the process of architecting a Metaverse product supporting entrepreneurs with updates posted at https://sttefoundation.org/metaverse.

STTE is implementing plans to bring creative entrepreneurs and innovative developers together to gather and create solutions for future problems in the Metaverse. By creating a Metaverse space, new relationships are formed through virtual networking events, and problem-solving ideas are forged out of collaboration.

Joseph Sapien
STTE Foundation
+1 9152405571
sttefoundation@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The STTE Foundation Helped LatinX Startups Raise $2.2 Million and Now Turns to the Metaverse

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.