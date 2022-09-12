Azure Power Global Ltd. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Azure Power Holdings Ltd. AZRE for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/azre.

What is this all about?

On August 29, 2022, India-based sustainable energy provider, Azure Power Global Ltd., disclosed that the company received a whistleblower complaint in May 2022, alleging potential procedural irregularities and misconduct by certain employees at a subsidiary-owned plant. Azure's audit committee also identified evidence of manipulation of project data and information.

Additionally, recently appointed CEO, Harsh Shah resigned unexpectedly after joining the company just two months prior on July 1, 2022.

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd. fell more than 40% in intraday trading on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Azure Power Global Ltd. stock between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 31, 2022. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is October 31, 2022.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

