Doreen Calderon Joins The Cast Of Fatal Attraction

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following up her role as the mom in the Academy Award Nominated® short film Please Hold, Riverdale actress Doreen Calderon is the latest addition to the cast of Fatal Attraction.

Based on the generation defining film, Fatal Attraction is the story of a loyal wife whose world unravels when her husband's indiscretion threatens to destroy their family.

Second City actress and performer Doreen Calderon was born and raised in Chicago’s controversial Marquette Park neighborhood. The youngest of three girls, she attended an all-girls Catholic college preparatory school. After High School, Calderon received several academic scholarships to attend The Goodman School of Drama at DePaul University. She left the conservatory to study at the Second City Training center, where she was hired to perform with the Touring Company.

Calderon got her Equity card working at The Steppenwolf Theater with Ted Levine, then performed opposite James Denton at the award winning Strawdog Theatre. She also improvised at the iO Theater (formerly Improv Olympic) under the guidance of Del Close.

After landing in L.A., she performed stand-up comedy, taught improvisation, did more theater, and booked several television jobs & national commercials.

Television credits include Loot (Apple TV) Frasier (Paramount Television), Call Me Kat (Fox), Riverdale (CW), This is Us (20th Century Fox), The Politician (Netflix), Animal Kingdom (Warner Horizon Television), The Big Bang Theory (Warner Brothers Television), Proven Innocent (Fox), All American (CBS), Empire (20Th Century Fox), Scandal (ABC), and Jane the Virgin (CW). Upcoming new releases include Welcome to Chippendales (20th Television) and White House Plumbers (HBOmax).

Film credits include Please Hold (Nominated for an Academy Award®) and Final Payback. Upcoming new releases include Curse of the Clown Motel with Tobin Bell.

In theater, she is a member of Cold Tofu Improv the nation's first Asian-American comedy group. She’s performed at countless Los Angeles independent theaters such as The Celebration, The Cavern Club, Theatre Neo and Playwrights 6.

Calderon received her B.A. in Theatre from Columbia College, and her AA in Graphic Design from Los Angeles Community College where she was the class Valedictorian.

She supports Doctors Without Borders and AIDS Awareness.

She is represented by Aqua Talent Agency, Stewart Talent, Kontakto, Coast to Coast Talent Group and Espada PR & Entertainment.

