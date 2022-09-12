Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market Size to Hit US$ 395.20 Million, Globally, by 2028 with a 4.80% CAGR | Dimethylaminopropylamine Industry Analysis, Trends, Demand, Growth & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

TOKYO, JAPAN, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Intermittent Production Process, Continuous Production Process), By Application (Personal Care, PU Catalyst, Water Treatment, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Daily Chemical Products, Epoxy, Organic Synthesis Intermediates, Others), By End-Use Industry (Personal and Home Care, Leather, Pulp And Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 298.30 million in 2021. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.80% and is anticipated to reach over USD 395.20 million by 2028."

Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market Overview:

Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is an aminopropyl amine, a colorless, yellow liquid with a moderately raw smell. It may dissolve in most organic solvents, including alcohol, esters, and water. All personal care products contain it, including liquid soap, shampoo, conditioner, hair color, liquid hand soap, fabric softeners, foam boosters, and sunblock agents.

In addition, it has uses as a flocculating agent, corrosion inhibitor, anti-static agent, emulsifier, and surfactant. It is an intermediary in producing pharmaceuticals, dyes, agrochemicals, and paper adjuvants. Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is also utilized in water treatment solutions.

As per the analysis, the Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.80% between 2022 and 2028.

The Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market size was worth around US$ 298.30 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 395.20 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The increasing demand for polyurethane foams will likely increase the demand for dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA). Further, as a surfactant, dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is used extensively in personal care products, which are the major factors driving the market's growth.

By type, the intermittent production process category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the personal care category dominated the market in 2021.

Based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the global dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market include:

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC

Merck KGaA

Haihang Industry

Multichem Specialties Private Limited

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Dupont

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited

Solvay

LANXESS

Eastman Chemical Company

Madhu Chemicals

Tianjin ZhongxinChemtech Co. Ltd.

Realet Chemical Technology Co. Ltd

The Chemours Company.

Market Growth Drivers

Increased focus on polyurethane foams to drive market growth

DMAPA is frequently used as a catalyst to make polyurethane foam. Polyurethane foam has several applications, including bedding, automotive interiors, furniture, and shoes. Demand for dimethylaminopropylamine is projected to rise in response to the demand for polyurethane foams (DMAPA). Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is also widely employed as a surfactant in personal care products, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the worldwide DMAPA market. Furthermore, adding DMAPA to personal care products results in skin allergies. DMAPA is anticipated to be a significant obstacle to expanding the global dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market because of its detrimental impacts on health.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The spread of COVID had a detrimental effect on the market. Manufacturers and supply chains have been badly impacted as a result of the different precautionary lockdowns and other constraints imposed by governments all around the world. Because the outbreak has had such a terrible impact on the economies of the vast majority of people, consumers are increasingly focused on cutting expenses that are not absolutely necessary from their spending plans. The factors that were discussed earlier are anticipated to have an effect on the rate of revenue growth in the global market for dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) over the aforementioned timeframe.

Segmentation Analysis

The global dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market is segregated based on type, application, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into the intermittent production process and the continuous production process. Among these, the intermittent production process segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on application, the market is classified into personal care, PU catalyst, water treatment, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, daily chemical products, epoxy, organic synthesis intermediates, and others. In 2021, the personal care category dominated the global market. Based on the end-use industry, the market is classified into personal & home care, leather, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. The personal & home care segment dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis

The global dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market in 2021. Market growth in the region is driven by the expanding cosmetics & personal care industry and increasing appearance consciousness among the working population. Surfactants, and thus DMAPA, are expected to be in high demand in developing countries due to the rising industrial base.

Recent Industry Developments:

October 2021: In North America, BASF will raise the price of dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) by $0.15 per pound.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 298.30 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 395.20 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Merck KGaA, Haihang Industry, Multichem Specialties Private Limited, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Dupont, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Limited, Solvay, LANXESS, Eastman Chemical Company, Madhu Chemicals, Tianjin ZhongxinChemtech Co. Ltd., Realet Chemical Technology Co. Ltd, The Chemours Company, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Intermittent Production Process

Continuous Production Process

By Application

Personal Care

PU Catalyst

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Daily Chemical Products

Epoxy

Organic Synthesis Intermediates

Others

By End-Use Industry

Personal and Home Care

Leather

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Others

By Region

North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



