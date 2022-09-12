iQor Wins 2022 Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for Leadership Development

Award Honors iQor's Training and Coaching in Flexible Work Environments

iQor, a leader in innovative training and coaching in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, has been recognized with a coveted 2022 Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for excellence in the Best Advance in Leadership Development category. This marks the 41st award iQor has received for its training and coaching initiatives to support employees and accelerate performance in all work environments, whether work-at-home or work-in-office.

"The Brandon Hall Group award acknowledges iQor's ongoing innovations in our training and coaching methodologies to create rewarding employee experiences that support great CX and make employees and customers smile. By combining digital technology with the human element focused on active learning, we provide forward-thinking leadership development that results in exceptional training and coaching opportunities for all of our employees," said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

The 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are given for work in Learning and Development; Talent Management; Leadership Development; Talent Acquisition; Human Resources; Sales Performance; Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; and Future of Work. Entries were evaluated by a panel of independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Fla.

"Our award winners demonstrated the vision, agility, and innovation needed to excel in the unchartered hybrid work environment," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

iQor would like to congratulate Chevron and Citi on winning the Gold Award in this category as well as all the other award recipients for their submissions. Details about the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards and the list of award recipients are available at excellenceawards.brandonhall.com.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005796/en/