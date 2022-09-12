Submit Release
DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Events for Child Protective Services and Social Service Workers in Logan and Mingo Counties

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host in-person hiring events in Logan and Mingo counties this week.  The September 14 event will be held at the Mingo County DHHR Office from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at 203 East Third Avenue, Williamson, WV. The September 15 event will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Logan County DHHR Office, 130 Stratton Street, Logan, WV.​

The events will interview for the following positions:

Child Protective Services Workers perform social case work characterized by involvement of abuse, neglect and exploitation of children. The Child Protective Services Worker Trainee will serve in the training capacity for approximately one year learning the techniques of social casework.

The Social Service Worker 3 Position performs youth services in foster care, emergency shelter care, and other assigned social service areas. 

Those interested in any of these positions are encouraged to register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-389-6058.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the DHHR’s website for a full list of open positions throughout the state, as it is updated weekly with new information and career opportunities.

