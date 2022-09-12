9/12/2022

CFO Jimmy Patronis Highlights National Truck Driver Appreciation Week



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a



CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Florida’s truckers are the heart of our state’s economy. We are blessed to have men and women working hard every day to keep the wheels of commerce moving. Today’s national economy, however, has hurt America’s truckers and placed their livelihoods at risk. Between record inflation and rising gas prices, truckers have had their margins impacted by insane diesel prices. While Washington continues to spend hard earned tax money on 87,000 new IRS agents that are ready to pounce on middle-class America, we are working hard to keep Florida’s economy strong by supporting our truckers and keeping our state open and free. I have a deep appreciation for Florida’s trucking industry and all of the dedicated truckers who work so hard to ensure Floridians have what they need to succeed.”



Alix Miller, President and CEO of Florida Trucking Association said, "Thank you to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis for recognizing Florida's professional truck drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. These men and women dedicate their lives to keeping Florida's economy going and ensuring that businesses across the state receive the resources and materials they need to continue to thrive in today's economic climate. This week, I encourage Floridians to thank a professional truck driver and take moment to appreciate them for all they do for our state."



PROCLAMATION



WHEREAS, Florida is home to more than one-hundred thousand trucking companies, primarily being small locally owned businesses; and , Florida is home to more than one-hundred thousand trucking companies, primarily being small locally owned businesses; and



WHEREAS, trucking careers serve as one out of every 19 jobs in the state of Florida, with more than 390,000 Floridians employed in the trucking industry; and



WHEREAS, more than 80 percent of Florida communities depend exclusively on trucks to move their goods; and



WHEREAS, Florida trucks transport more than 95 percent of manufactured tonnage which is equivalent to more than 470,000 tons per day; and



WHEREAS, the Florida trucking industry paid approximately $1.7 billion in federal and state roadways taxes; and



WHEREAS, The American Trucking Association launched the “Women in Motion” program, created to “elevate and highlight the contributions of women in the trucking industry, encourage more women to consider a career in trucking”; and



WHEREAS, total trucking industry wages paid in Florida in 2020 exceeded $18 billion, with an average salary of more than $48,000; and



NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal of the State of Florida does here by recognize September 11th- September 17th as



Truck Driver Appreciation Week



IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF the Chief Financial Officer of the State of Florida has hereunto subscribed his name on the 11th day of September 2022.



