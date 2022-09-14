NaVOBA Excited to Celebrate 2022 LGBTQ+ Veteran Business Enterprise of the Year Award Recipient Presented by Capital One
Who was the 2022 LGBTQ+ Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year? Capital One Presents Noteworthy Award to Inspirational Businessperson, Todd Weiler.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 LGBTQ+ Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year recipient has been announced! During the month of August, NaVOBA held the event to present the award to the 2022 LGBTQ+ Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year. The event was generously sponsored by Capital One and held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.
In partnership with Capital One, NaVOBA hosted a ceremony & mixer attended by corporate sponsors, diversity allies, and minority businesses looking to honor this diverse segment of the supplier community.
Mimi Lohm, NaVOBA's Chief Development Officer, opened the event with remarks about why all were there to participate.
Keynote speakers included the 2021 LGBTQ Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year recipient, Michael Pleasant, The 2022 Corporate Veterans Champion, Julie Benson Rakes, Clint Grimes, Senior Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer from Capital One.
NaVOBA is excited to celebrate with this years recipient, managing partner of Blue Rose Consulting, Todd Weiler.
To learn more about the LGBTQ+ VBEOY 2022 event, our sponsors, and the 2022 recipient, click here.
To learn more about NaVOBAs Certified Veterans or Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise (VBE/SDVBE) programs please visit our certification page at www.navoba.org/certification.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is a member of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) and provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veterans Business Enterprises (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (SDVBE). NaVOBAs mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for Americas Veterans and Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
