SQUATZ introduces THE APOLLO BOARD the home gym with 265lbs of resistance built to compete against Tonal, Vertruvian etc

The Apollo Board goes from 3lbs to 265lbs of resistance in seconds in one collapsible unit. There is nothing out there like it on the market right now” — David Crowley, Squatz CEO and Co-Founder

NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SQUATZ announced today the launch of their new all-in-one at-home digital gym. The New Apollo Board replaces 5 Industrial Cable Gym Machines in one compact, portable, collapsable device. No installation. No assembly. With up to 265lbs of exercise resistance for pro-full-body training, a companion training app, advanced analytics, and the ability to change resistance in seconds, the Apollo Board is positioned to replace competitor products fully.

"Squatz is a company that connects personal trainers to clients. We built The Apollo Board and the Squatz Product line to allow people the ability to get the same experience they get in the gym, at home," states co-founder and COO Jeremiah Brach. "What makes us unique - In addition to our advanced technology, training analytics program, and design - is that the Apollo Board offers 60lbs more resistance than leading competitors and is collapsible. As a result, you no longer have to sacrifice significant floor space or wall space on a cumbersome unit in a fixed position. When folded, the board is roughly the size of a suitcase," says co-founder and CEO David Crowley.

Retailing at $1,999, The Apollo Board comes in at a competitive price with flexible payment options. Users use the Apollo Board's companion app to enhance training. Browse Squatz' extensive library of interactive, pre-designed workout routines, and share their progress with friends and trainers. In addition, users can perform an at-home strength test assessment on the Apollo to measure and track their current physical strength. They can also work with virtual trainers to build an ideal fitness program or design one on their own.

"Other competitors offer devices that are either cumbersome, require installation, a great deal of space, offer limited training modes/ features, or focus only on one type of training - not to mention their higher price tag. We beat them by offerings, size, price, technology, and service," reports Crowley.

Our company offers flexible payment plans and free access to the Apollo Board's digital platform and training services. New features, courses, and workouts released monthly.

