Pain Management Devices Market Worth $5.76 billion by 2028 | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Pain Management Devices MarketG

Pain Management Devices Market garnered $3.68 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of chronic disease, surge in geriatric population, and increase in adoption of pain management devices drive the growth of the global pain management devices market. However, preferable use of medications for pain management hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global Pain Management Devices Market garnered $3.68 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, regional scenarios, top investment pockets, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/169

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in R&D investments, and launch of innovative products drive the growth of the global pain management devices market. However, hypersensitivity reactions and postoperative infections caused by use of these devices hinder their adoption, which in turn, restricts the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries would present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Many clinics and pain management services were open to the public for a limited period to avoid cross-contamination. A lot of hospitals & clinics have witnessed a considerable drop in the number of patient visits.

Most of the chronic pain facilities were considered non-urgent. Outpatient and elective interventional procedures were stopped or limited during the Covid-19 pandemic to minimize client contact and the spread of the virus.

Owing to considerable rise in Covid-infected patients in hospitals, the staff was allocated to take care of patients in Covid wards. This reduced the manpower for pain management services.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global pain management devices market based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the analgesic infusion pumps segment is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/169

Based on application, the neuropathic pain segment held the highest market share, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pain management devices market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cancer pain segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global pain management devices market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, DJO Global LLC., Boston Scientific Corp., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Codman And Shurtleff, Inc.), Pfizer, Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Stryker Corp.