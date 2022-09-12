Infusion Pumps Market Size $13.2 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.0%

Infusion pumps & accessories industry generated $8.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $13.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infusion pumps are medical devices employed to deliver medications and fluids into patients body in controlled dosages. They are designed according to the usage; for example, for stationary use, the device is placed at patient bedside, and for ambulatory use, they can be wearable or portable. Infused fluids are various medications that are administered on the basis of patient conditions such as nutrients for eternal feeding, insulin, hormones, antibiotics, and others. Moreover, these pumps are widely used in healthcare settings such as patient, outpatient, private clinics, and at-home settings.

the global infusion pumps & accessories industry generated $8.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $13.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/555

Prime determinants of growth

High prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in global geriatric population, growth in demand for home healthcare, and infusion pumps possess wide range of application drive the growth of the global infusion pumps & accessories market. However, several errors associated with infusion pumps and stringent government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, various growth opportunities from emerging economies and development of efficient infusion pumps present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global infusion pumps & accessories market.

A significant rise in the usage of infusion pumps during the pandemic has increased the production of infusion pumps and accessories, which is anticipated to drive the infusion pumps and accessories market.

Moreover, new innovations by the key players has propelled the growth of the market.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/555

The accessories & disposables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the accessories & disposables segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global infusion pumps & accessories market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in prevalence of diabetes patients. Moreover, the Devices & Pumps segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global infusion pumps & accessories market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in use for pediatrics in hospitals. However, the home care segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global infusion pumps & accessories market. This is owing to the robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in use of Infusion pump & accessories products, R & D activities for new product launch, and rise in investments in the healthcare sector in the region.

Leading Market Players

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Fresenius SE & Co

ICU Medical Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Moog Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Prominent market players-

Bio-Rad Laboratories INC.

Agilent Technologies INC.

Bruker corporation

Danaher Corporation

Human Metabolome Technologies INC.

LECO Corporation

Metabolon INC.

BiocratesLife Science AG

Water Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market

South Korea Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market

Singapore Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market

China Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market

Indonesia Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market

Australia Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market

Taiwan Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions.' AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.