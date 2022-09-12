RockDove Solutions and Swan Island Networks Announce Imbedded Global Threat Feed

Early threat warnings combined with incident management to deliver better approach

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RockDove Solutions and Swan Island have partnered to imbed TX360's Global Alert Feed into their award-winning risk management platform, In Case of Crisis 365, effective immediately. You can see an overview at GSX Booth 1029 (InfraGard National).

"Getting the earliest possible warning and responding quickly and effectively means better risk mitigation for customers in all business sectors" said Chris Britton, General Manager of RockDove Solutions (www.RockDoveSolutions.com). "Our In Case of Crisis 365 platform leverages the early warnings alerts from TX360 as a standard service for our global customer base."

"Corporations can cut their risk by anticipating and proactively monitoring all types of threats," Swan Island's CEO, Pete O'Dell, asserted. "The integration of near real time intelligence alerts about global physical security events to corporations helps to identify, prevent, mitigate and respond in an enhanced fashion."

In Case of Crisis 365 provides a first of its kind, management platform, offering four key benefits; a common operating picture, bringing teams together quickly, smart response workflow and reporting, and powerful stakeholder communications. Today, the platform helps organizations globally mitigate disruptions and emerging threats. Rapidly deployable, easy to use, configure and integrate into a security solution that can handle continuous event management.

TX360 monitors emerging threats globally for corporations with facilities on 6 continents across all industry segments. Thousands of aggregated information feeds can be finely tuned to provide proactive intelligence to both command center dashboards and email/text alerting.

Rock Dove Solutions and Swan Island Networks will be at GSX Atlanta as co-sponsors of the InfraGard booth #1029.

About RockDove Solutions:

RockDove Solutions (www.rockdovesolutions.com) is the developer of the award-winning risk management platform, In Case of Crisis 365. Used by hundreds of enterprise organizations globally, the platform helps you get a common operating picture, combining incident reporting, threat monitoring, and social listening in one pane of glass. Using an open system architecture, In Case of Crisis 365 breaks down the silos allowing you to connect existing services and systems, bringing the right teams and resources together to respond to emerging issues faster. Finally, the platform enables robust and effective communication with your key stakeholders.

Contact: Christopher Britton, General Manager, brittonc@rockdovesolutions.com, 240-404-8155

About Swan Island Networks:

Swan Island Networks (www.swanislandnetworks.com) offers TX360 and TX Global as cloud-based situational awareness and intelligence services that are reliable, scalable, easy to use, interoperable, and affordable. Swan Island's TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting Global Security Operations Centers and security and operations teams around the world. For more information, please visit swanislandnetworks.com or email info@swanisland.net.

Contact: Pete O'Dell, CEO pete.odell@swanisland.net, 202-460-9207

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.