Pioneers Medical Center Sleep Center Receives Full AASM Accreditation

Pioneers Medical Center - Meeker, Colorado

Facilities accredited by the AASM meet the highest standards in the industry and deliver the exceptional care patients need.

MEELER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEEKER, CO – September 9, 2022 – The Sleep Center at Pioneers Medical Center (PMC) has recently received full accreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). The AASM is the only professional society dedicated exclusively to the medical subspecialty of sleep medicine. It sets standards and promotes excellence in sleep medicine health care, education and research.

To receive accreditation, sleep centers must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. These standards address core areas such as personnel, facility and equipment, policies and procedures, data acquisition, patient care, and quality assurance. Additionally, the sleep center’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.

“The recognition from the AASM affirms the commitment Pioneers Medical Center Sleep Center has made to our patients since we opened in March 2021. We are an important resource to our local and surrounding communities, providing the highest quality care for patients suffering from sleep disorders. I would like to personally thank Peter Razma, MD, Andrea Hazelton, FNP-C and Lindsay Yeager, RPSGT, CCSH for their help in this long, tedious process,” said Allie Raper, RPSGT, Director of the Sleep Center at PMC.

The mission of the PMC Sleep Center is to combine excellent clinical skills with the best technology to provide cost effective and high quality sleep diagnosis and therapeutic plans to support our goal of improving the health of our community.

The Sleep Center diagnoses and treats a wide range of sleep disorders. It is equipped with the latest diagnostic tools and staffed by highly trained technologists and a board-certified sleep specialist. Diagnostic services include both in-lab studies and home sleep studies. Sleep disorders treated include:

• Sleep apnea

• Insomnia

• Parasomnias

• Restless leg syndrome

“When asked what I love most about my job, I have the same answer every single time. The benefit I add to the patient’s life. Whether it is gaining more sleep so they can pursue a passion, have the energy to spend more time with loved ones, restore their mental health or improve other health issues that may be present, it is amazing what a good night’s sleep can do for the body, mind and soul,” said Raper.

PMC Sleep Center treats individuals aged 13 and older; however, it does not offer pediatric treatment for children with sleep disorders. To learn more or to schedule a consultation with Andrea Hazelton FNP-C, please call the Meeker Family Health Center at (970) 878-4014.

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. PMC’s team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

