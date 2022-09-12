TGTE Human Rights Minister's Speech at UN Human Rights Council Calling to Refer Sri Lanka to Int'l Criminal Court (ICC)
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)* Human Rights Minister Mr V P Lingajothy spoke at the UN Human Rights Council today and stated: "We urge the UN to refer Sri Lanka to the security council immediately and for their subsequent prosecution in the ICC. Justice delayed will be justice denied."
Below, please find his full speech:
Interactive dialogue on the report of OHCHR on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka - Interactive Dialogue - 51st Session 12/09/2022
I represent the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam as their Human Rights Minister in this assembly. The Transnational Government, or TGTE, is a representative body that represents Eelam Tamils of Sri Lanka in the diaspora.
I begin my speech by raising the TGTE’s important concerns regarding the UN General Assembly’s current approach to Sri Lanka. We believe UN has so far not acted decisively and firmly to make Sri Lanka accountable for the war crimes committed against the Tamil people.
Despite the UN making resolutions 30/1 and 46/1 Sri Lanka has not paid heed to any of those directions contained in them. The Sri Lankan government has not shown any willingness or desire to implement the directions contained in those resolutions.
The Tamils have not only become frustrated and despondent in their endeavours to seek justice for the mass killings and enforced disappearances of their relatives during the war but also about the current ongoing human rights abuses against their community.
The Sri Lankan government is continuing to grab the Tamil lands illegally and settle them with the Sinhalese.
These forced colonisations with the armed forces of the Tamil homeland is the most destructive aspect of the structural genocide the Sinhalese government is currently carrying out against the Tamil nation.
on behalf of the Transnational government of Tamil Eelam, urge your esteemed selves to act quickly and decisively. Any more time given to the Sinhalese government will only facilitate them in their endeavours to carry out and complete their systematic genocide of the Tamils.
We urge the UN to refer Sri Lanka to the security council immediately and for their subsequent prosecution in the ICC. Justice delayed will be justice denied.
Mr V P Lingajothy LLB (Hons) LLM MSc DFMS ACilex
Human Rights Minister
Transnational Government (TGTE)
*ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
