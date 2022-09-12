Press Releases

Governor Lamont Applauds Federal Report Ranking Connecticut a National Leader in Medicaid Application and Eligibility Processing Speed

Report Ranks Connecticut in Top Four Nationally and the Best in New England

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today is applauding the release of a report from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ranking Connecticut among the top four states nationally and the best in New England for Medicaid application and eligibility processing speed.

The report analyzes the length of time it took state Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) agencies to conduct final determinations for individuals who submitted applications for those programs during the first three months of 2022. It finds that in Connecticut, 97% of these applications were processed within 24 hours, behind only Maryland, Oklahoma, and New York.

In Connecticut, Medicaid and CHIP are collectively known as HUSKY Health and are administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS). The department also administers the recently launched Covered Connecticut program. Applications for the multiple health coverage options offered in the state are handled by an integrated system jointly operated by DSS and Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance marketplace.

Applications for these coverage options can be submitted online at www.accesshealthct.com or by calling 1-855-805-4325.

“We are proud that Connecticut offers a quick, one-stop application point for several important health coverage options, not only for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program – together known as HUSKY Health – but also for qualified health plans offered through the national Affordable Care Act and the new Covered Connecticut program,” Governor Lamont said. “All families and individuals need high-qualify health coverage, and I encourage uninsured residents to contact our user-friendly application gateway for fast and efficient service. I applaud all of the employees at the Department of Social Services, Access Health CT, and our partners whose service is helping our state’s residents get enrolled and receive coverage as quickly as possible.”

“The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, brought tremendous improvements to health care coverage and access on many levels in Connecticut,” DSS Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford said. “For example, federal support allowed first-time Medicaid coverage for lower-income, working adults without dependent children. It also brought a new shared consumer portal and eligibility system with Access Health CT and its high-quality coverage plans for higher-income residents. This streamlined approach takes the guesswork out of an otherwise complicated decision about where to go if you’re uninsured. We’re very pleased that data issued this month by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services underscore the outstanding job Connecticut is doing.”

“Access Health CT is dedicated to reducing the uninsured and reducing health disparities, and that starts with creating access for Connecticut residents to get the health insurance that best meets their needs,” Access Health CT CEO James Michel said. “Our integrated approach allows Connecticut residents to shop, compare, and enroll in health insurance or other no or low-cost programs, including HUSKY Health and the Covered Connecticut program, all in one place. It’s a true one-stop-shop for customers that helps reduce the challenges of navigating a complex system.”

The report focuses on HUSKY Health coverage for children, parents, pregnant women, and other adults under 65 without minor children. Currently, about 897,000 individuals in Connecticut are covered by HUSKY A, B, and D, and 102,200 individuals are covered by qualified health plans offered through Access Health CT. More information on these services are available at www.ct.gov/husky and www.accesshealthct.com.

**Download: Report from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on MAGI application processing time