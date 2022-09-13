Microban® International to Showcase Innovative Antimicrobial Solutions for Surfaces at TECNA 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban® International is thrilled to be exhibiting at TECNA 2022, the leading exhibition for surfaces, from September 27-30 at the Rimini Expo Centre, Italy. The world leader in antimicrobial solutions will have a dedicated booth in the international marketplace, where it will showcase its cutting-edge portfolio of built-in antimicrobial technologies to revolutionise the definition of clean in the world of surfaces.
Microban is a leading innovator in built-in antimicrobials and odour control solutions, with a diverse portfolio of technologies that can work in or on a variety of material types. These proven formulations are integrated into surfaces during manufacturing to deliver permanent protection against bacteria, mould and mildew growth. For over 35 years, Microban has engineered its antimicrobial formulations into a range of products across a variety of industries. The business is currently partnered with more than 1,000 brands, manufacturers and product innovators to successfully treat a range of substrates.
The TECNA exhibition provides an international platform for innovations in the field of surface and material development. Visitors to the Microban booth will discover the company’s leading antimicrobial technologies for surfaces, including patented solutions for ceramic surfaces, a range of products for application to glass, coating technologies for metal substrates and formulations for wood products and surfaces. Jonathan Clapp, International Senior Technical Manager at Microban, said: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to meet with customers and showcase how we can enhance the products that their end-users rely on, redefining surface cleanliness with our antimicrobial solutions.”
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odour control, and sanitisation / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organisation has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionised the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odours better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
