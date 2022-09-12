Supply Chain Management Market Research Report - Industry Size USD 52.63 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 10.7%

Supply Chain Management

The supply chain management market is segmented into component, solution type, deployment model, user type, industry vertical, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players operating in the global supply chain management market. They adopted numerous strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, business expansion, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and more in order to stay competitive in the market.

The supply chain management market size was valued at $18,699.45 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $52,632.37 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7%.

Major industry players such as - SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and integration of blockchain technology in SCM software are expected to present major opportunities for supply chain management market expansion in the near future. Growth of the global supply chain management market is driven by development of industrial-grade digital technology, surge in need for improved supply chain visibility, and increase in inclination toward cloud-based supply chain management software. Moreover, surge in need of demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in adoption of SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies further boosts the growth of the market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 382 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4646

The on-premise SCM software segment led the SCM industry in 2020, and is expected to continue to remain dominant in the near future. On-premise based supply chain management solution allows organizations to have control over security & other connectivity issues and improves the scalability, speed, reliability, and connectivity of organizations. However, cloud-based SCM software is expected to witness highest growth rate, due to rise in adoption of cloud-based SCM software in small- & medium-sized enterprises.

In 2020, the supply chain management market share was dominated by the Procurement and sourcing segment, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major role of procurement & sourcing is to obtain supplies at the lowest possible price. Sourcing mainly focuses on lowering prices, improving quality, and achieving efficiencies on a regional as well as global level. While procurement refers to the mechanics of purchasing, which includes making timely payments and filling out order forms. However, the transportation management system segment is expected to witness the highest growth. The digital revolution is changing the landscape of the transportation business, due to which number of transportation management system vendors and third-party providers are adopting digitized systems for supply chain management and transportation activities, which is positively impacting the growth of the market.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4646

Post COVID-19, the size of the supply chain management (SCM) market is estimated to grow from $18,699.45 million in 2020 and projected to reach $52,632.37 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7%. The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. This is attributed to the rapid growth in demand for SCM software due to supply chain disruptions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, there is huge demand for online shopping in several areas, which requires food & beverage, manufacturing, and logistics companies to increase their investments in automation, including the automation of supply chains. Thus, fueling the growth of the supply chain management market size.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4646

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Supply Chain Analytics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

