MPLT Healthcare Celebrates 10 Years in Business
EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare is celebrating 10 years in business this fall, as well as many achievements over the past decade. The company has grown from humble beginnings as a small operation with a handful of employees to a leader in the locum tenens staffing industry with a team of over 130 employees.
During the past 10 years, MPLT Healthcare has staffed over 1500 providers in 102 different specialties; made placements in all 50 states as well as several international locations; staffed over 644,000 hours of patient care; and filled over 60,000 shifts at 450 different facilities. The company has also garnered many accolades, including ClearlyRated’s 2022 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards; South Florida Business Journal’s 2022 South Florida Temporary Personnel & Staffing Agencies List; South Florida Business Journal’s Fast 50; Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2021 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms; and Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
Jay Mays, CEO and Co-Founder of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “Our many accomplishments over the years were made possible by our amazing team. We have worked to build lasting and meaningful relationships with our clients and providers, maintain those relationships over the years and through trying times such as the pandemic, and create a company culture that is truly unique in our industry. We have a world-class team here at MPLT Healthcare, and these individuals demonstrate the highest levels of skill and dedication each day when they come to work. I am grateful to each and every one of our people for contributing to our success over the years, and I am looking forward to building on that success and rising to new heights in the future.”
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
Milgrim Bello
MPLT Healthcare
