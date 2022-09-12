A New, Luxurious Spa-like Approach to Dentistry Changes the Game in SouthPark, Charlotte.
Aspire Dental Wellness is opening a luxury, spa-like dental practice in SouthPark, Charlotte! Introducing innovative treatment with unique, relaxing amenities.CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Dental Wellness (ADW) is opening a luxury, spa-like dental practice in the heart of SouthPark, Charlotte! Opening mid September, Charlotte and surrounding areas will be introduced to the new and innovative dental practice that will change the way people think and feel about their dental visits! Say goodbye to those jittery nerves and cold atmospheres, and say hello to the warm, comforting, and relaxing amenities that ADW always “aspires” to give their patients.
Aspire Dental Wellness will offer the highest-quality care for their patients, led by award winning professionals that have decades of experience in the industry. ADW will provide custom, premier treatment that will be based on what is best for the health and well-being of each individual. ADW will treat patients in need of general dentistry, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, anxiety treatment, holistic alternative dentistry, and other wellness treatments just to name a few! Their luxurious offerings will also extend to their cutting-edge, Laser Dentistry that will have their patients saying goodbye to drilling all together!
At ADW, they will give their patients a sanctuary where each patient can come relax and feel the stress fall off of their shoulders. Patients will enjoy spa-like amenities such as massage and aromatherapy, paraffin hand treatments, noise-canceling headphones, hot towels, cozy blankets, and so much more!
“Our team at ADW is rooted in our mission of putting our patients first, focusing on the most innovative dental technology and care, while leaving our patients feeling luxuriously relaxed and cared for in our unique, one-of-a-kind spa-like experience.”
- Dr. Sladjana Bjelac, Founder
Aspire Dental Wellness is now booking appointments! They take a variety of insurances, and also will offer unique, in house membership plans to assist their patients in their journey towards their healthiest smile! Book Today!
Press Department
TalenAlexander
press@talenalexander.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other