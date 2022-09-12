ProfitFi Academy Launches Online Courses in Travel Hacking and Crypto & Futures

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProfitFi Academy, whose team teaches people of all levels about options trading, NFTs, futures and cryptocurrencies, has released two new courses, including Basics of Travel Hacking and Crypto & Futures. The company, founded by CEO Amit Fridman, is focused on helping more individuals to have the confidence to succeed in life.

Fridman says that one of the most frequent questions from ProfitFi clients has concerned travel hacking, a way to earn points that can be redeemed for travel. “We created Basics of Travel Hacking so that more people could understand how to acquire points and potentially use them for complimentary airfare and hotel stays,” he explains. “We go into status matching, which allows an individual to leverage their current airline’s loyalty program to be accepted into a competing airline’s loyalty program. We also explain how a person can challenge their status with the goal of qualifying for an airline’s elite status faster.”



The company is also launching Crypto & Futures, which will delve into cryptocurrency for both newbies and market veterans. It will center on the concept of leveraged trading and its possible advantages and disadvantages.



“Futures trading represents a different opportunity for the trader, who does not own the asset they are trading on,” says ProfitFi. “Through our course, we aim to make this information accessible to everyone, whether they have never heard of futures trading or have been around it for a while and would like to polish up on it.”



Fridman is also the owner of Live Axe, New York City’s largest axe-throwing bar, and the company reveals that it is expanding to more locations across the United States and into Europe and the Middle East.



“We are opening new bars in Miami, Las Vegas, Chicago, London, and Dubai,” Live Axe confirms. “The combination of unique entertainment, excellent food, and an adventurous clientele has led to strong sales every year since our opening. It is the right time for us to take our brand to other states and to go international. The rest of 2022 and into 2023 will be an exciting time for us as we help more people to discover the fun of axe throwing.



”Fridman invites anyone who may be seeking a new direction for their life to check out ProfitFi or Live Axe. “It is exhilarating to hurl an axe, something you may never have thought you’d ever do,” he says. “It is also a lot of fun to learn about crypto and other topics from ProfitFi. Remember: if you push yourself to try something different, you may surprise yourself with what you can do.”



At the age of 21, Fridman began his international business career with his first venture in the retail and wholesale toy industry. A few years later, he expanded into real estate as a builder in Philadelphia and into New York City’s nightclub scene with Live Axe. Back in 2016, he started investing in cryptocurrency and the blockchain. Today, he uses his experiences to help thousands of people to understand crypto and more.

