America’s Service Commissions Releases Its 2021 Annual Report

The report details the organization’s 2021 accomplishments, with a focus on expanding national service and creating more equitable service opportunities across the country.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Service Commissions (ASC) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 annual report, entitled “Equity and Inclusion: Expanding National Service.” The 18-page report highlights major accomplishments from 2021 — like adding three newly-created staff positions to expand organizational capacity and developing 14 new training opportunities for members — and includes updates on ongoing work in many areas, including public policy; member support; and justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

2021 was a difficult year for national service, AmeriCorps, and volunteering. But the state and territorial service commission network, led by ASC, continued to persevere — despite all the odds — in serving local communities. 

“Although these are challenging times, there is much to be proud of and excited about,” wrote Maureen Eccleston, ASC Board Chair, and Kaira Esgate, CEO of ASC. “Funding to state and territorial commissions and their programs continues to grow, both Congress and the Biden Administration are supportive of national service, private philanthropies are investing in state service, and the conversation about how to make the AmeriCorps experience more equitable and sustainable for members is gaining traction.”

The report also includes updates on ASC’s strategic plan and finances, extends gratitude to sponsors and donors, and highlights the $565,000 in grant funding the organization received in 2021.

For more information, read the report at statecommissions.org/AR2021.

About America’s Service Commissions
America’s Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state and territorial service commissions across the United States with the mission to lead and elevate the commission network. State and territorial service commissions are governor-appointed public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation’s service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs. Learn more at statecommissions.org.

