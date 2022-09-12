Global Wireless Headphone Market is Expected to Reach $156.5 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rapid increase in purchase of gaming gadgets and development of hyper-realistic & immersive games coupled with the creation of hardware that can support the functions drive the growth of the global wireless headphone market. Based on distribution channel, the independent retail stores segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland ,OR, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wireless headphone market was estimated at $42.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $156.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $42.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $156.5 Billion CAGR 14.4% No. of Pages in Report 970 Segments Covered Headphone Type, Distribution Channel, Category, Price Point, Technology, Application, Device Application, and Region. Drivers Rapid increase in purchase of gaming gadgets Development of hyper-realistic and immersive games coupled with the creation of hardware that can support the functions Opportunities Rise in customer awareness regarding modern innovations in gaming devices and adoption of various business expanding strategies by the key players Restraints The fact that more and more customers are moving towards wired headphones

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Wireless Headphone Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17323?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 scenario-

The ongoing work-from-home trend had increased the usage of headphones- be it when interacting over business purposes or grooving into recreational activities. This, in turn, impacted the global wireless headphone market positively.

Also, the pandemic led to growing inclination of millennia is toward fitness activities, which boosted the market growth even more.

The global wireless headphone market is analyzed based on headphone type, distribution channel, category, price point, technology, application, device application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on headphone type, the on-ear segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The in-ear segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.0% throughout the forecast period. The over-ear segment is also assessed in the study.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17323

Based on distribution channel, the independent retail stores segment garnered nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, however, would project the fastest CAGR of 15.6% throughout the forecast period. The other segments covered in the report include supermarket/hypermarket and e-commerce.

Based on category, the branded segment garnered more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The private label segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 15.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on price point, the economic segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The ultra-premium segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global wireless headphone market across North America generated nearlyone-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The market across Asia-Pacific, nonetheless, would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global wireless headphone market report include Imagine Marketing Limited., Apple, Inc., Bose Corporation, Dolby Laboratories, Inc., Hifiman Corporation, HP Inc, Logitech, Mivi, Lenovo, BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd, Dell Inc., Philips NV., Samsung, Skullcandy, Sony, TCL, Demant Group, ASUSTeK Computers Inc., and Xiaomi. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17323

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com