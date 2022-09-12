Wireless Medical Device Connectivity Market Projection by Key Players, Demand, Segment, Revenue Analysis and market is expected to reach USD 9.80 Billion by 2029

The market players have lucrative potential to the growing demand for technologies like telehealth, the trend toward home healthcare and telemedicine, and the use of cloud- and mobility-driven devices in the healthcare sector.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the wireless medical device connectivity market which was USD 1.73 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 9.80 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 24.21% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Synopsis:-

The upkeep of a connection between various medical equipment is known as medical device connectivity. It is utilised to get rid of any chance of human error. It facilitates data flow from one device to another more quickly and accurately. Both wired and wireless connections can be made between the devices.

Wireless medical devices provide more comprehensive connectivity, enabling continuous patient monitoring while they are in motion. Wi-Fi and bluetooth components are included in wireless medical equipment, which continue to raise the bar for healthcare around the world.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Technologies like big data, artificial intelligence, mobile applications, 3D printing, sophisticated detectors, and others are predicted to open up new prospects for major industry participants in the wireless medical device connectivity market.

Some of the major players operating in the wireless medical device connectivity market are:

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Masimo (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

General Electric (U.S.)

Stryker (U.S.)

iHealth Labs Inc. (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Lantronix Inc. (U.S.)

Infosys Limited (India)

Silicon & Software Systems Ltd. (Ireland)

Spectrum Medical (U.K.)

Hill-Rom Services Inc. (U.S.)

Iatric Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Silex Technology America Inc. (Japan)

Digi International Inc. (U.S.)

Baxter (U.S.)

T.E. Connectivity (Switzerland)

Bridge-Tech (U.S)

Medicollector (U.S.)

Recent Development

In January 2021, Capsule Technologies Inc. was acquired by Koninklijke Philips N V. Philips' position in hospital patient care management connectivity solutions was strengthened by this tactic. Capsule Technology is a well-known provider of data technology and medical device integration for hospitals and healthcare organizations.

To provide safe and effective patient care to its COVID-19 ventilated patients, Yale New Haven Health System, U.S., for instance, deployed Capsule Technologies, Inc.'s Ventilated Patient Surveillance (VPS) workstation in May 2020.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Wireless Medical Device Connectivity market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Wireless Medical Device Connectivity market .

Wireless Medical Device Connectivity Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of telehealth

The market players have lucrative potential to the growing demand for technologies like telehealth, the trend toward home healthcare and telemedicine, and the use of cloud- and mobility-driven devices in the healthcare sector.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

The primary drivers of the market between 2022 and 2029 will be the COVID-19 outbreak, which has prompted people to seek out home-based healthcare, rising demand for remote patient monitoring, and more precise and effective patient analysis to enhance healthcare treatments. The need to reduce expenses through shorter patient stays, fewer office visits, and fewer readmissions is driving up market demand.

Growth of automated workflow

The expansion of automated workflow and documentation for patients' safety and efficiency and the execution of rules regarding healthcare services also impact the market for wireless medical device connectivity.

Restraints/Challenges

The market expansion of wireless medical device connectivity is anticipated to be constrained by medical professionals' resistance to using new healthcare I.T. systems and rising expenses that small healthcare organisations cannot pay. Data security issues, the blending of multiple hospital I.T. systems and medical equipment, and a shortage of qualified healthcare I.T. workers are factors that are expected to provide market challenges.

This wireless medical device connectivity market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the wireless medical device connectivity market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Segmentation:- Wireless Medical Device Connectivity Market

The wireless medical device connectivity market is segmented on the basis of component and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Component

Wi-Fi Hardware

Wireless Medical Telemetry Hardware

Bluetooth Hardware

End-User

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care

Wireless Medical Device Connectivity Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The wireless medical device connectivity market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the wireless medical device connectivity market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the wireless medical device connectivity market because of the significant adoption of the wireless medical device connectivity and operability, growth in number of healthcare providers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the market due to the rise in healthcare infrastructure.

Table Of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: market landscape

Section 06: market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: market segmentation by product

Section 09: market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

