Secretary Blinken to Travel to Mexico and Indiana

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Mexico City, Mexico on September 12 to co-chair the 2022 U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED). Secretary Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jayme White along with other senior U.S. government officials will join their Mexican counterparts for a bilateral dialogue and stakeholder engagements. Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez and Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A. Nichols will accompany Secretary Blinken on this trip.

The HLED is a strategic and flexible diplomatic platform for the United States and Mexico to advance shared economic, commercial, and social priorities. The U.S. co-chairs include the State Department, U.S. Department of Commerce, and the Office of the United States Trade Representative. With the goal of fostering economic development and growth, job creation, global competitiveness, and reduction of poverty and inequality, the HLED is organized around four central pillars: Building Back Together, Promoting Sustainable Economic and Social Development in Southern Mexico and Central America, Securing the Tools for Future Prosperity, and Investing in Our People.

While in Mexico, Secretary Blinken will also meet bilaterally with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

Secretary Blinken will make a joint visit to Purdue University with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to highlight the Passage of the CHIPS and Science Act. The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden last month, will strengthen America’s industries of the future, bolster supply chains, help address shortages of goods and rising prices, and protect our national and economic security. Please see the White House release for more information on the CHIPS and Science Act. While at Purdue University, Secretary Blinken will participate in a panel discussion with Secretary Raimondo, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Senator Todd Young, and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels to discuss U.S. leadership in technologies of the future.

While at Purdue University, Secretary Blinken and Secretary Raimondo will visit the student-organized Industrial Roundtable job fair that gathers over 12,000 engineering, science, and technology students to recruit America’s top STEM talent into public service. Secretary Blinken will also meet separately with Purdue students to discuss STEM careers and paid student programs at the U.S. Department of State.