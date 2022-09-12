Public Invited to PennDOT Career Fairs for Maintenance Positions in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is inviting the public to attend four upcoming career fairs to learn about available maintenance positions the department offers in Fayette, Greene Washington, and Westmoreland Counties.

Staff will be available to answer questions and assist with the application process from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at each career fair. There is the potential for on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions. Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification.

PennDOT’s Winter Maintenance Program runs from September to April and has openings for:

Transportation Equipment/CDL Operator, Diesel & Construction Equipment Mechanic, Auto Mechanic, Tradesman Helper, Welder, Stock Clerk 1, and Radio Dispatcher.

Permanent CDL operator and mechanic positions are also available in Washington and Westmoreland Counties.

If you are interested in joining PennDOT’s team and to learn more about career opportunities, please visit one of our career fairs between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the following dates at the designated locations:

Thursday, September 15

Washington County Maintenance Office

170 Route 519

Eighty-Four, PA 15330

Tuesday, September 20

Fayette County Maintenance Office

825 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext.

Uniontown, PA 15401

Thursday, September 22

Westmoreland County Maintenance Office

144 Donohoe Road

Greensburg, PA 15601

Tuesday, October 11

Greene County Maintenance Office

226 Elm Drive, Suite 102

Waynesburg, PA 15370

Those unable to attend and still interested in learning more about our job opportunities or to apply visit www.employment.pa.gov

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

