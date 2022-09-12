Weekend Road Closure on Freedom Road in Butler County (Cranberry Township) Postponed One Week

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a change in dates for the weekend road closure on Freedom Road (State Route 3020) in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

Previously scheduled for September 16 to19, Freedom Road (State Route 3020) Westbound will now be closed from September 23 at 10:00 p.m. to September 26 at 6:00 a.m. between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive for paving, drainage, and signal work.

Contractor, Gulisek Construction, LLC of Mt. Pleasant, PA will be maintaining Eastbound traffic with signage and flagging as needed. For the westbound detour, traffic will use State Route 3020 East, to U.S. 19 North, to Rochester Road (State Route 3022) to Powell Road (T-300), to Freedom Road (State Route 3020).

This project is an extension of Freedom Road project which included new highway and turning lanes, widening, paving, drainage, signal upgrade/replacement, lighting work, highway realignment, safety improvements and sidewalks.

The $9.8 million project is estimated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###



