Kurt Schreurs, Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer at Gravitas Recruitment Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gravitas Recruitment Group, a leading UK headquartered international recruitment company, announces three major milestones in their growth strategy with the appointment of Kurt Schreurs, Global Chief Revenue Officer; the opening of a German office and appointment of a German Country Director, Guido Sieber; and the opening of a further presence in northern Europe shortly.
As Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Schreurs will be responsible for advancing the company's sales efforts and expansion plans and steering the sales teams towards significant breakthroughs from 2023 to positively impact global revenues. Kurt joins Gravitas Group with over 25 years of international recruitment experience at SThree plc, the FTSE-listed international STEM specialist recruiter. There, he led over 1200 employees across Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Spain, UK, Ireland, Dubai, Singapore, and Japan, having identified many of those markets for growth, opening offices and creating long-term client relationships in those. Kurt's role will be to work globally and focussing on Northern Europe and Asia as well as the UK markets.
"We are thrilled to welcome both Kurt and Guido, who bring valuable experience in international technology and STEM and recruitment and have both grown recruitment businesses internationally, with Kurt particularly having deep experience in the geographies we operate in" said Jonathan Ellerbeck, on behalf of the founders of Gravitas Recruitment Group. "As I prepare our company for significant growth, alongside my co-founders Dan Wallis and Alex Naylor, over the next several years, it is important that we continue to build out our senior executive team and attract professionals like Kurt who have unparalleled experience in the industry. We look forward to deepening our presence in the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong and China, while expanding into new markets internationally, as we execute on our mission to deliver solutions to empower ambitions for clients and candidates across more countries and sectors."
“I am delighted to be joining Gravitas Recruitment Group as Chief Revenue Officer at this key period in its history. I’ve admired the company, its people, and its values for some time. I believe there is a substantial opportunity with the Group to deliver best-in-class recruitment solutions for clients and candidates across the world and to continue to make Gravitas one of the most sought-after employers in the specialist recruitment market”. Kurt Schruers, Chief Revenue Officer of Gravitas Recruitment Group.
NOTES TO EDITORS:
Gravitas is serious about talent. We are an award-winning, fast-growing, international specialist recruitment challenger, focussed on connecting experts in technology and insurance with the best employers in the world. Gravitas Recruitment was founded by Jonathan Ellerbeck, Alexander Naylor and Daniel Wallis, with a clear mission: to create recruitment solutions to empower everyone’s ambitions for the future. Gravitas offers unrivaled services to clients and candidates, and fulfills career ambitions for its people, in a diverse and inclusive way. Privately held and private equity backed, Gravitas started in 2010 from London. Having grown organically and by acquisition, we have seven global offices, across four countries, nearly 400 employees and over £57m in revenues.
Find out more at www.gravitasgroup.com
Mariana Honorato
