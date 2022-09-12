Wolf Administration Positions Pennsylvania for Global Business Opportunities with Bringing the World to PA Event

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver announced the start of the Bringing the World to PA event (BTW2PA). This is a two-week,10-stop tour across the commonwealth that allows the opportunity for Pennsylvania businesses seeking export assistance to connect one-on-one with Pennsylvania’s Authorized Trade Representatives (ATRs).

“International trade is a critical facet of Pennsylvania’s thriving business climate,” said Sec. Weaver. “Through Bringing the World to PA, the Wolf Administration aims to provide more Pennsylvania businesses with the support they need to grow and prosper by breaking into international markets.”

Starting September 12 and continuing through September 23, DCED’s Office of International Business Development (OIBD) is working with its Regional Export Network (REN) to bring ATRs from around the globe on a tour of 10 locations across the commonwealth. Each day, ATRs meet one-on-one with Pennsylvania companies seeking foreign market intelligence, agent and distributor candidates, industry and government contacts, as well as on-the-ground assistance abroad. Pennsylvania companies are encouraged to attend.

Trade is a significant part of Pennsylvania’s economy. In 2021, Pennsylvania businesses exported $44.7 billion in goods, with top export destinations including Mexico, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan. To help facilitate and grow trade operations in the commonwealth, OIBD operates 13 overseas trade offices at locations across the globe covering 45 countries.

Bringing the World to PA will continue through next week with stops at:

Temple University, Philadelphia County

Penn State Great Valley, Chester County

The National Civil War Museum, Dauphin County

The Casino at Lakemont Park, Blair County

Southwest Pennsylvania Commission Conference Center, Allegheny County

Ambassador Conference Center, Erie County

The Red Fern, Elk County

Hyatt Place, Centre County

Iacocca Conference Center, Lehigh County

Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel, Lackawanna County

For more information on participating in Bringing the World to PA or export services in Pennsylvania, visit OIBD’s website. For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

