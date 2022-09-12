USD 102.62 Bn Growth in E-waste Management Market with a CAGR 11.9%, Says Allied Market Research

The e-waste management market is segmented on the basis of processed material type, source type, application, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global e-waste management market was pegged at $41.97 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $102.62 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major industry players such as - Waste Management Inc., Capital Environmental Holdings Ltd., and Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Sembcorp Industries Ltd., Veolia Environment S.A., Mri (Australia) Pty ltd., Tetronics (International) Limited, UMICORE SA and TES-AMM.

The global e-waste management market across LAMEA, followed by North America, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the study period, owing to rapid rise in adoption of electronic equipment that are creating a favorable environment for e-waste processing companies. However, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to increase in per capita income across many countries of the region and frequent switching to upgraded versions of the electronic products.

Reduction in life span of electronic devices and scarcity of sources of precious metals drive the growth of the global e-waste management market. On the contrary, rise in cloud-based services and increase in number of internet service users, regulatory policies, and online financial transactions are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, owing to improving life style and rising disposable income, which increased the sale of necessary consumer electronic devices. However, the household appliances segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global e-waste management market, as household appliances contribute to the major part of the overall e-waste and has generated need to formulate effective policies to manage tremendous volume of e-waste.

By type, the metal segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global e-waste management market, due to increase in electronic scrap as a result of change in electronics sector and gained traction of recycling of these materials. However, the plastic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the study period. This is owing to rise in development of e-waste management initiatives in developing regions.

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

