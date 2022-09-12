Florida PSC Advocates For National Lifeline Awareness Week



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) recognizes National Lifeline Awareness Week, September 12 – 16, 2022. The Lifeline Assistance (Lifeline) program lowers the monthly cost of phone or internet service for eligible consumers.

"As virtual and telephonic services have become common practice, the need for low-income households to access these services has also increased," said PSC Chairman Andrew Fay. "Regardless of income, consumers should be able to connect with family, businesses, and emergency services. By promoting National Lifeline Awareness Week, the Commission hopes to bring awareness to, and increase participation in, the Lifeline program." During 2022 Lifeline Awareness Week, the Commission will conduct in-person and virtual events with senior centers to promote Florida's outreach in the following counties: Alachua, Columbia, Lee, Palm Beach, and Polk. How does Lifeline help? Lifeline is a federal program dedicated to making phone and internet services more affordable for low-income households. This benefit offers eligible consumers a monthly credit of $9.25 for broadband or bundled broadband and phone services. Otherwise, eligible consumers can receive a $5.25 monthly credit for stand-alone voice service. How do I qualify? To qualify for the Lifeline program, consumers must have an income at or below 135% of the federal Poverty Guidelines, or they (or someone in their household) must participate in one of these federal assistance programs: • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps • Medicaid • Supplemental Security Income (SSI) • Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA or Section 8) • Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit When you apply, proof of participation in one of these federal assistance programs will be required. How do I apply? First, if you don't already have phone service in your home, you will need to contact a local phone company to establish service. Verify that the phone company is eligible to provide the Lifeline discount. You will then need to apply for the program through the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC). Applying for Lifeline Assistance can be done in a few simple ways: you can apply online at nv.fcc.gov; print a Lifeline Assistance Application and mail it to the USAC; or call the USAC at 1-(800)-234-9473 to have a paper application mailed to your residence. About the Lifeline Program The Lifeline program is administered by the USAC, responsible for data collection and maintenance, support calculation, and disbursement for the low-income program. USAC works with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to regulate and maintain the program. USAC's website provides information regarding administrative aspects of Lifeline, as well as program requirements. More information on Lifeline can also be found on the FCC's website. View the PSC’s Lifeline Assistance FAQs video here. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.