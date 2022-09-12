Injured Hiker on Blueberry Mountain Trail

CONTACT:

Benton, NH – At approximately 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call for an injured hiker on the Blueberry Mountain Trail in Benton. The hiker, identified as Jeanette Perra, 55, of Brattleboro, VT, was hiking Blueberry Mountain with her husband when she suffered a leg injury, which prevented her from being able to hike down the mountain. Conservation Officers, PEMI Valley Search and Rescue, and Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team all responded to the trail.

The rescuers used an ATV to drive over a mile in and then hiked the rest of the way to Perra. She was placed in a litter and carried down the trail to the waiting ATV and driven back to the trailhead arriving at 5:40 p.m. Perra was transported from the trailhead by her husband for further medical treatment. They were well prepared for a day hike and had experience hiking. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind all hikers to be prepared and bring the 10 essential items with them when going out for a day hike.