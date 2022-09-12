Worldwide Trends in Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Share Will Grow USD Billion 22.59 by 2025: Zion Market Research
Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market
The global Human Milk Oligosaccharides market value was estimated at 7.69 USD Bn in 2019 The market is projected to accrue earnings worth 22.59 USD Bn by 2025.
Size Of Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market Expected to reach approximately USD 22.59 by 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 15.1% 15.1% during the period from 2019 to 2025”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the Zion Market Research analysts, the global human milk oligosaccharides market was capitalized at around USD 7.69 Billion in 2018 and is projected to attain a value of about USD 22.59billion by 2025, expanding at approx 15.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
— Zion Market Research
𝐅𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 (𝐇𝐌𝐎) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟
-Medolac Laboratories,
-Elicityl SA, Glycosyn,
-Inbiose,
-Jennewein Biotechnologie,
-Glycom, and ZuChem.
In order to form a strong base in the market, the contenders are implementing several approaches. To cite, a Switzerland-located food and beverage firm, Nestlé S.A., in April 2019, launched 3 new products in the United Kingdom, explicitly, SMA Advanced Growing up Milk, SMA Advanced Infant Formula, and SMA Advanced Follow-on Formula.
These products included artificial HMOs and were prepared for kids who weren’t breastfed. Such advances in the infant formula sector are projected to fuel the requirement for human milk oligosaccharides in the coming period, thus boosting market growth.
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐇𝐌𝐎𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
The growth of the global human milk oligosaccharides market is expected to be mainly driven by the rising alertness about the health benefits and functions of HMO. Further, altering customer lifestyles along with their growing worries in relation to wellness and health are a few other key factors fueling the market growth globally. HMO in food supplements and functional food & beverage products can aid the treatment of specific high-risk health conditions and disorders, which eventually is projected to propel the global human milk oligosaccharides market expansion. Nevertheless, elevated prices related to the product might hamper the market growth in the years to come.
𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
The infant formula segment, based on application, ruled the global market in 2018, registering almost 79% of the total revenue share. The requirement for HMOs in making infant formulas is rising as a result of the advantageous qualities of HMOs, like prebiotic effects, infection prevention, brain development, gut health maintenance, and memory improvement. Further, the second-biggest application segment in 2018 was functional food and beverages, registering more than 7.2% of the market revenue. On account of the several health advantages provided by HMOs, their use in functional food and beverage formulations is anticipated to increase considerably during the forecast period, thus propelling product demand.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐓𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐈𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝
In 2018, the biggest revenue share in the global human milk oligosaccharides market was held by North America. The existence of several leading baby food and infant formula manufacturers together with technological improvements are anticipated to drive the regional market growth in the years to come. Also, Asia Pacific is projected to witness a considerable growth rate in the human milk oligosaccharides market during the forecast period. This regional growth can be attributed to the rising requirement for functional food & beverages and infant formulas in addition to the swiftly flourishing pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the existence of a huge count of HMO producers and regulatory sanctions for HMO as a component in infant formula is expected to fuel the market expansion in Europe.
Browse the full “𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝟑’𝐅𝐋, 𝟐’𝐅𝐋, 𝟑’𝐒𝐋, 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝟔’𝐒𝐋), 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 & 𝐀𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐬, 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 & 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬), 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧- 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.” 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/human-milk-oligosaccharides-market
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
-2’FL
-3’FL
-3’SL
-6’SL
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
-Infant formulas
-Health ingredients for human and animal
-Food & beverages
-Food supplements
𝐓𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:
1. North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
2. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, etc)
3. Europe (Germany, UK, France, etc)
4. Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc)
5. The Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc)
