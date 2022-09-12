Corporate Transactions Partner J.A. Glaccum Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth in Houston

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prominent corporate transactions attorney J.A. Glaccum has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner in the firm’s Houston office.

Glaccum focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and private equity transactions. In addition to representing companies across a broad range of industries, Glaccum has significant experience in the renewables, power and utilities spaces, including electric utilities, diversified energy companies, nuclear energy companies, independent power producers, fund sponsors and investors.

“J.A. is a highly regarded M&A practitioner who has advised an impressive and diverse list of clients over the past two decades, including many which are prominent in the renewables, power and utilities spaces,” said Courtney Cochran Butler, co-lead of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s capital markets practice. “His depth of experience and broad industry exposure will build on the firm’s nationally recognized corporate, M&A and capital markets practices. We are excited to welcome J.A. to the firm and to the Houston office.”

Glaccum regularly advises public and private companies, private equity firms, infrastructure firms, investment banks and special committees in significant domestic and cross-border transactions, including public and private mergers, leveraged buyouts, spin-offs, reverse Morris Trust transactions, proxy contests, stockholder activism, strategic investments and joint ventures.

He also has a broad corporate practice, with a concentration on securities, corporate finance and governance matters. He has represented clients in public and private capital market transactions, including debt and equity offerings, private equity/sponsor investments and fund formations.

Glaccum’s notable transactions prior to joining the firm include:

Representation of a solar manufacturing company in connection with the asset carve-out and sale of a non-core business to a private equity portfolio company.

Representation of an electric vehicle (EV) charging station company in connection with its acquisition by a publicly traded EV charging company.

Representation of a publicly traded utility company in connection with several dispositions of nuclear power stations.

Representation of a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company in connection with its $1.9 billion sale to a global life sciences company.

Representation of a Japanese strategic in connection with its investment in a developer of small modular reactors.

“J.A. brings valuable experience representing both public and private companies in industries that are core to the firm’s extensive M&A and capital markets practices, including renewables, utilities, nuclear power and independent power producers,” said Mike O’Leary, co-head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s global corporate practice. “J.A. will add significant breadth and depth to our nationwide energy and utilities capital markets and M&A practices, and we are excited by the new opportunities and additional insight that he will provide our broader corporate team in the Texas market.”

Glaccum joins Hunton Andrews Kurth from DLA Piper LLP (US), where he was a partner in the firm’s corporate practice. Prior to joining DLA, Glaccum was a counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Glaccum earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and is licensed to practice in Texas, Washington D.C. and New York. He earned his undergraduate degree from Virginia Military Institute. Prior to attending law school, Glaccum served as a field artillery officer in the United States Army in Korea and in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s energy M&A team represents a diverse client base, including developers, sponsors, underwriters and private equity funds, commercial and multilateral lenders, unregulated power companies, regulated electric and gas utilities, contractors, suppliers and offtakers, upstream, midstream, interstate pipeline and downstream oil and gas companies, coal and transportation companies, renewable energy companies, power marketers and independent electric transmission companies as well as federal, state and local governments throughout the world.

Drawing on more than a century of practice in the energy industry, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s energy transition team aids in the development and financing of new energy sources and retirement of traditional energy sources, participates in the policy development process, helps drive and navigate regulatory changes, counsels clients on strategic opportunities to diversify their energy portfolios and achieve a greener economy, and litigates cutting-edge energy matters. Strengthened by in-depth experience in a wide range of industries, including a globally recognized energy practice, and with federal, state and local regulatory authorities, Hunton Andrews Kurth counsels clients in diverse and changing legal and regulatory challenges helping clients build durable energy transition solutions.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters.

