Splash Beverage Group, Inc. To Present at H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) announced today that Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference which is being held September 12th - 14th, 2022, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Mr. Nistico will be presenting on Wednesday, September 14 at 12:00 Noon. Investors who would like to access the live presentation may do by logging in here or through the Investors Page on the EzFill website located at www.ezfl.com .

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com