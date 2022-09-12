StoneX – Gain Futures Division joins AxiomaticAI FCM partner network
“AxiomaticAl is pleased to announce that, AxioGateway for MetaTrader 5 is now interconnected with StoneX – Gain Futures Division.”
The ability to provide clearing via StoneX for futures trading and access to other markets via StoneX network will allow us to move to the next phase of our product offering and further expansion.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxiomaticAI customers are now able to utilize StoneX – Gain Futures Division for Futures Clearing Services. IB’s connected to StoneX may now offer AxiomaticAI’s MetaTrader 5 platform and other advanced services offered by AxiomaticAI as well.
— Adnan Syed CEO AxiomaticAI
About AxiomaticAI: AxiomaticAI is a full-service fintech solutions company that provides hosted MetaTrader 5 platform-as-a-service (PAAS) along with “AxioGateway”; a direct market access (DMA) Native MT5 Gateway, connecting MetaTrader 5 to dozens of live exchanges & markets worldwide. AxiomaticAI’s on-demand solutions provide retail traders access to the technologies and expertise previously available only to large trading firms. Hedge Funds, boutique trading firms now have access to a team of dedicated technology professionals, enabling access to technical expertise that make everything possible.
About MetaTrader 5: MetaTrader 5 is a multi-asset platform made by MetaQuotes Ltd, that allows trading futures amongst other financial instruments. The Platform offers a powerful array of tools for comprehensive price analysis, algorithmic (Automated) trading, custom indicators, scripting, powerful charting and access to a large MetaTrader 5 Community.
For questions about AxiomaticAI, please visit http://www.axioamticai.com or email contact@axiomaticai.com.
