Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market to hit US$ 8.28 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is expected to clock at US$ 8.28 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Owing to the rise in sickle cell disease this exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Growth Drivers

It is predicted that the growing incidence of sickle cell disease will accelerate market expansion. The increase in healthcare spending, which aids in enhancing its infrastructure, is a crucial element influencing the growth rate of the sickle cell disease market. The market dynamics will be further impacted by various government organizations’ efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding. Additionally, growing awareness-raising efforts by public and private organizations will grow the sickle cell market. furthermore, increasing disposable income levels and an increase in cases of blood-related illnesses are two key variables projected to fuel the market's growth rate throughout the course of the projection year.

The global sickle cell disease treatment market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – treatment type, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global sickle cell disease treatment market are:

AstraZeneca Plc

Pfizer Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Bluebird Bio

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Excerpts from ‘By Treatment Type Segmentation’

The global sickle cell disease treatment market is divided into:

Pharmacotherapy

Bone Marrow Transplant

Blood Transfusion

The market for treating sickle cell disease was controlled by the blood transfusion segment. However, because to a strong pipeline and numerous prospective medication launches over the projected period, pharmacotherapy is anticipated to dominate the market. Even though a bone marrow transplant is the sole treatment option for SCD, many patients do not favour it because of its cost drawbacks.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

The global sickle cell disease treatment market is divided into:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

The main factor that sends sickle cell disease patients to hospitals, where the hospital segment dominates the sickle cell disease treatment market, is vaso-occlusive crises. While the clinic segment is anticipated to expand during the projection period as a result of its expanding size.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to the region's rising levels of disposable income and expanding patient population, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand during the projection period. Additionally, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and growing government initiatives will accelerate this region's market growth rate.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT TYPE Pharmacotherapy Bone Marrow Transplant Blood Transfusion GLOBAL SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

